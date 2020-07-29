Menu

Crime

Shelburne man facing charges and serious injuries after fire set to seniors’ home

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 4:18 pm
N.S. RCMP say the suspect in an intentionally set fire at a Shelburne seniors' home was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
N.S. RCMP say the suspect in an intentionally set fire at a Shelburne seniors' home was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., is facing charges after a fire was intentionally set inside a seniors’ home Tuesday evening.

The incident was first reported as a dispute where a man was behaving “erratically,” police say.

The dispute escalated and the man poured gasoline in the apartment he was visiting and in the hallway of the building. Police say he lit it on fire and sustained serious burn injuries as a result.

Read more: Driver flees scene of collision, threatens police with knife in North Kentville, N.S. RCMP say

Police say the building caught fire, but all 29 residents escaped safely. They have been assisted by families, the Red Cross and community groups, according to a release.

RCMP gave first aid to those who needed it and to the suspect until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

He is also facing charges of arson causing danger to life.

