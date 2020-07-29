Shelburne man facing charges and serious injuries after fire set to seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Shelburne, N.S., is facing charges after a fire was intentionally set inside a seniors’ home Tuesday evening.

The incident was first reported as a dispute where a man was behaving “erratically,” police say.

The dispute escalated and the man poured gasoline in the apartment he was visiting and in the hallway of the building. Police say he lit it on fire and sustained serious burn injuries as a result.

Police say the building caught fire, but all 29 residents escaped safely. They have been assisted by families, the Red Cross and community groups, according to a release.

RCMP gave first aid to those who needed it and to the suspect until paramedics arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

He is also facing charges of arson causing danger to life.