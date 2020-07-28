Driver flees scene of collision, threatens police with knife in North Kentville: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing multiple charges after a crash in North Kentville, N.S., on Monday.

Kings District RCMP responded Monday to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Nichols Avenue.

In a statement, police said that the driver fled the scene on foot. The remaining driver was provided first aid by bystanders at the scene, and was later transported by ambulance to hospital.

The driver was later located by an RCMP officer who told the suspect that he was under arrest for leaving the scene of a collision.

“The suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket and threatened the police officer with it,” police said.

The RCMP said that the police officer used a conducted energy weapon to bring the suspect under control and was able to handcuff him without further incident.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Upper Dyke, Kings County, is facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.

The suspect will appear in Kentville provincial court at a later date.