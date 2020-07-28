Menu

Canada

N.S. SPCA investigating after 2 dogs were found chained in Lake Echo

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:50 pm
Both dogs are doing well.
Both dogs are doing well. Nova Scotia SPCA

Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding a cruelty investigation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organization said that on July 16 two dogs were found chained to a monkey bar set at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo.

READ MORE: Spate of animal cruelty charges laid across Nova Scotia

“It is believed that the dogs may have been initially dropped off around 1 p.m.”

Abandonment is a violation of the Animal Protection Act.

Anyone who has any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is being asked to call the SPCA or to fill out the form here.

“Both dogs are doing well in our care. We are not accepting adoption applications or visitors,” the SPCA said.

