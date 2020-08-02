Amherst police arrest Christopher McKay under Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Amherst police say officers have arrested 33-year-old Christopher McKay, who was a subject of a Canada-wide warrant, in Amherst, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Late Friday night, New Glasgow Regional Police announced they were trying to locate and arrest McKay.

Police attempted to arrest McKay at a Main Street Trenton residence on Saturday morning, but the suspect fled the scene.

Police say they were able to arrest Ronald Jamieson, who accompanied McKay at the residence.

McKay was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police, he was the passenger in a vehicle and was recognized by police officers.

Police say a loaded firearm and drugs were found in the vehicle during the arrest, resulting in new charges for McKay.

Police say MacKay has been returned to the custody of Corrections Canada. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police say.