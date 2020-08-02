Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amherst police arrest Christopher McKay under Canada-wide warrant

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 11:15 am
Amherst police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher McKay during a traffic stop on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Amherst police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher McKay during a traffic stop on Sunday, Aug. 2. www.amherst.ca

Amherst police say officers have arrested 33-year-old Christopher McKay, who was a subject of a Canada-wide warrant, in Amherst, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Late Friday night, New Glasgow Regional Police announced they were trying to locate and arrest McKay.

Police attempted to arrest McKay at a Main Street Trenton residence on Saturday morning, but the suspect fled the scene.

Read more: New Glasgow police search for wanted 33-year-old man

Police say they were able to arrest Ronald Jamieson, who accompanied McKay at the residence.

Trending Stories

McKay was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police, he was the passenger in a vehicle and was recognized by police officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shelburne man facing charges and serious injuries after fire set to seniors’ home

Police say a loaded firearm and drugs were found in the vehicle during the arrest, resulting in new charges for McKay.

Police say MacKay has been returned to the custody of Corrections Canada. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police say.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChargesFirearmCanada-Wide WarrantWarrantNew GlasgowAmherstMan Arresteddrug chargeAmherst PoliceChristopher McKay
Flyers
More weekly flyers