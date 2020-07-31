Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek tips in hit and run that left pedestrian fighting for his life

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 8:06 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle.
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle. File/Global News

Police are investigating an early-morning hit and run in west Edmonton on Friday that sent a 39-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said they are hoping witnesses will come forward with information or video to help them piece together what happened and to make an arrest.

Police said someone reported that a pedestrian was hit by a truck in the area of 157 Street and 99 Avenue at 4:17 a.m. Police said the truck reportedly fled the scene, heading west on 99 Avenue.

“The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section continues to investigate the collision and is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area after 4:17 a.m., including homeowners or drivers who may have captured footage of a truck on their security or dash cameras,” police said.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the collision is asked to call the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSTrafficEdmonton TrafficEdmonton crimeHit and RunPedestrian Safetypedestrian hitWest Edmonton hit and run
