What’s open and closed in Saskatoon for the Saskatchewan Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It is shaping up to be a warm and sunny Saskatchewan Day long weekend in Saskatoon, with temperatures in the high 20s.

One way to beat the heat is at one of the city’s two outdoor pools currently open for the season.

Read more: A look at how Saskatchewan is emerging from the coronavirus shutdown

The City of Saskatoon says online bookings can be made up to two days in advance for both the Riversdale and George Ward pools.

Swimming is limited to two-hour sessions, with the pools closed for 30 minutes between sessions to allow staff to clean common areas.

All spray pads in the city are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Story continues below advertisement

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) says Cranberry Flats, Poplar Bluffs, Paradise Beach and Fred Heal Canoe Launch are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both the MVA office and Beaver Creek Conservation Area, however, remain closed until further notice.

All campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks are now open, including Pike Lake and Blackstrap.

Read more: What you need to know as Saskatchewan moves to final stage of Phase 4

Here’s what else you need to know about what’s open and closed in Saskatoon on Aug. 3.

Civic service hours

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on Aug. 3.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches remain closed.

Saskatoon Transit: Fixed-routes operating on holiday schedules. The customer service centre will be closed, but the 306-975-3100 phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Access Transit: Operating between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., but cash transactions are currently suspended.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Compost depots: The west depot is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The east depot is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Public golf courses (Holiday Park, Wildwood, Silverwood): Open, weather permitting. All tee times must be booked and paid for in advance, no walk-ons allowed.

Remai Modern: Closed until further notice.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: The zoo is open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Forestry Farm Park is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with physical distancing measures in place.

Lesiure centres: Lakewood Civic Centre and Shaw Centre have reopened with limited drop-in programs. More details can be found on the city’s website.

3:57 What families need to keep in mind as they head back to indoor pools What families need to keep in mind as they head back to indoor pools