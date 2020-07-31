Menu

Canada

Federal government extends coronavirus rent relief program for businesses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 3:46 pm
Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Federal and provincial governments have agreed to extend a commercial rent relief program to help cover July costs for eligible small businesses, with a few changes.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Federal and provincial governments have agreed to extend a commercial rent relief program to help cover July costs for eligible small businesses, with a few changes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The government announced on Friday that the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program has been extended once again, and will now cover a portion of August’s rent for businesses that qualify.

To get the rent assistance, businesses will not have to prove a 70 per cent decline in sales for July or August, but will have to show a 70 per cent revenue shortfall that qualified them for CECRA in April, May and June.

Read more: Coronavirus: Trudeau announces plans for end of CERB, transition to EI

The program’s low adoption rate was previously criticized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which cited the onus on landlords and stringent requirements.

But on Friday, the government said that thousands of new applications are being regularly submitted, “demonstrating a strong interest in CECRA from property owners and small business tenants.”

About $613 million has been paid out to 63,000 tenants as of Thursday, the government said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
