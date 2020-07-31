Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Trudeau announces plans for end of CERB, transition to EI

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, July 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government plans to transition recipients of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to the Employment Insurance (EI) program as the $80-billion coronavirus aid program wraps up this fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

Ottawa will also create a “transitional, parallel benefit” that is similar to EI for people who don’t qualify for the unemployment benefit, such as contract and gig workers.

“It will include access to training, and being able to work more hours and earn more money while receiving the benefit,” Trudeau said.

“We intend to cover every Canadian who is looking for work with a better, 21st-century EI system.”

The last scheduled CERB pay period is set to end on Sept. 26. The taxable, personal income benefit — launched in early April — provides $2,000 every four weeks to eligible applicants who lost work or their jobs due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-March.

The federal government later extended the duration of the CERB program through the summer. Eligible applicants can claim the benefit for a maximum of six, four-week periods.

Trending Stories

According to the government’s website, Ottawa has transferred $62.75 billion to 8.46 million unique applicants as of July 26.

Trudeau said more details about “what will come after the CERB” will be released in the following weeks.

He added that the government will also make a “sickness and caregivers benefit” for individuals who contract the virus — or have a family member who did — and don’t have coverage through their job.

The prime minister pledged that EI premiums won’t be increased “during this challenging time.”

The prime minister also announced that Ottawa is extending the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance through the month of August.

The small-business rent support program has so far helped 63,000 tenants and doled out $613 million in financial aid, according to a news release from the finance department.

-With a file from The Canadian Press

