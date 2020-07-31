Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Another new case in Peterborough area brings total to 3 active cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of novel coronavirus on Friday.
Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of novel coronavirus on Friday. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reports another new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

On Thursday, the health unit reported two new cases in the city, the first new cases since June 20 — a streak of 40 days.

Details on the latest case were not provided.

As of Friday’s update, there are now 98 cases, of which three are active in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit reports more than 21,250 people have been tested for the virus.

Read more: Stage 3 Ontario: Peterborough ‘ready’ for mask-wearing order, medical officer of health says

A mandatory mask directive for all indoor public settings goes into effect in the health unit’s jurisdiction on Saturday.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

