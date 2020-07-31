Coronavirus: Another new case in Peterborough area brings total to 3 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reports another new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

On Thursday, the health unit reported two new cases in the city, the first new cases since June 20 — a streak of 40 days.

Details on the latest case were not provided.

As of Friday’s update, there are now 98 cases, of which three are active in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit reports more than 21,250 people have been tested for the virus.

A mandatory mask directive for all indoor public settings goes into effect in the health unit’s jurisdiction on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement