Father, brother charged with abducting 3 children in Unity, Sask.

Two men are facing a number of charges, including abduction, after three children were allegedly taken by their father from their Saskatchewan home on Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to a home in Unity, roughly 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon, at around 5 p.m. for a report of an assault and possible parental abduction.

Three children were reportedly taken from their mother’s home by their father, who left in a truck with his brother, police said.

RCMP said they became concerned for the safety of the children during their investigation and started the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

Police said the suspects were arrested and the children located prior to the activation of the Amber Alert.

The search for the children had been expanded to surrounding detachments as police believed the suspects were travelling near Maidstone or south of the community.

The truck was located Tuesday evening on Highway 4 south of Kyle, roughly 320 kilometres south of Maidstone, RCMP said.

The father and his brother were taken into custody and the three children were located shortly thereafter at a home in Maidstone, police said.

The father and his brother, who are not being named by RCMP to protect the children’s identities, are facing several charges, including break and enter, uttering threats, assault, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and abduction.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Swift Current provincial court on Aug. 6.

