Crime

7-year-old B.C. boy safely returned to his dad after alleged abduction by his mom

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 4:36 pm
B.C. boy safe after alleged abduction by his mother
A seven-year-old boy from Langley is now safe after police say he was allegedly abducted by his mother. The Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was called to a home in Abbotsford on July 25 where the boy was reportedly staying with his mother and her partner.

A seven-year-old boy is safely back with his dad after a scary incident earlier this month.

The boy was spending time with his mom but was due to be returned to his Langley home on the morning of July 18. When he did not come home, his dad called RCMP and what started as a missing person investigation quickly turned into a parental abduction case, said Langley RCMP.

Working with plainclothes investigators, on July 25 officers were able to determine the boy’s mother was at a home in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police assisted Langley RCMP with attempts to arrest the mother for abduction and apprehend the boy, say police.

However, police say a man at the home was not cooperative and elevated the risk factor for everyone involved so police had to defuse the situation to make sure no one was harmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators then had to apply for warrants to enter the home.

Trending Stories

Read more: Investigators say Langley house fire could be triple homicide

Two days later, the Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team entered the home and arrested the 47-year-old mother and her 49-year-old partner.

Police say the boy was safe and was “very happy” to be reunited with his dad.

A report will now be sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

In a media release, police say “considerable patience was required and taken to ensure the child was never put at risk during this investigation. Decision making was always based around the safety and security of the child.”

An AMBER Alert was not issued in the case because police say it did not meet the criteria.

