Ottawa to invest $59M on protecting migrant farm workers amid coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will invest nearly $59 million to protect migrant workers on Canadian farms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will fund more farm inspections, provide emergency relief when needed and improve the overall living conditions on farms,” he said.

Groups representing migrant workers have been calling for greater health and safety protections for the workers after repeated outbreaks.

According to Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, three migrant workers in Ontario have died and 1,100 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Advocates previously told Global News that the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing, systemic issues in the agri-food sector. Shared, cramped housing has been blamed for contributing to the spread of the disease.

In one region that has been particularly hard hit, Windsor-Essex in Southwestern Ontario, the Red Cross is on the ground to assist workers. That work is being funded by a $100-million investment from the federal government.

Trudeau also vowed that his cabinet ministers would review the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

“This includes measures like developing mandatory requirements for better living conditions for workers, so that we can continue to support and protect the people who keep food on our plates,” he said.

–With files from Rachael D’Amore, Global News