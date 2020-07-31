Menu

Canada

Coroanvirus: Ontario restaurants, bars now required to keep 30-day log of patrons

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
COVID-19: Doctors say wearing masks in crowded outdoor spaces helps prevent spread of coronavirus
Doctors say wearing masks in crowded outdoor spaces helps prevent spread of coronavirus

The province announced new measures for restaurants and bars across Ontario it says will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The measures include forcing bars, restaurants and tour operators to keep client logs for 30 days.

Read more: Music, gym and COVID-19: How non-core classes will operate in Ontario schools

Medical officers of health or inspectors can demand to see the logs for contact tracing purposes.

In addition, all patrons who visit restaurants will need to remain seated at all times regardless of whether they are eating indoors or outdoors.

Everyone, including essential workers, must self isolate for 14-days if travelling outside of Canada
Everyone, including essential workers, must self isolate for 14-days if travelling outside of Canada

“These additional measures will help reduce close contact between individuals in these settings, and support case and contact tracing, thereby limiting the spread of COVID-19,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

The province did not say why the new measures were instituted. Global News has reached out for further information.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region enter stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan

Many of the measures already in place at bars and restaurants are similar to those at other businesses though they were required to seat patrons at least two feet apart unless they were separated by an impermeable barrier.

