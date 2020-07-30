Crop development progressing rapidly: Saskatchewan Agriculture

Send this page to someone via email

Warm weather in the past week has allowed crop development to progress rapidly as haying operations continue across the province, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday.

In its weekly crop report, Sask Ag said winter cereals are starting to ripen and earlier seeded crops are maturing.

Some farmers are anticipating a start to the harvest of those crops in the coming weeks.

Most spring cereals, canola, field peas and soybeans are reported to be in fair-to-excellent condition, while the majority of crops overall are in fair-to-good condition.

Sask Ag said 26 per cent of the hay crop is cut and 49 per cent bailed or put into silage.

Yields are reported to be below normal, especially in areas that received below normal rainfall early in the growing season.

Hay quality is currently rated at seven per cent excellent, 68 per cent good, 20 per cent fair and five per cent poor, the report said.

Fields have dried slightly in the past week due to warmer temperatures and the lack of rain in many regions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated as one per cent surplus, 63 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

Crop damage this past week was due to strong winds, lack of moisture, localized flooding, hail and wildlife, Sask Ag reported.

