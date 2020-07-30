Alleged Calgary ISIS kidnapper ordered released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a week after he was arrested in Calgary, an alleged ISIS member accused of taking part in a kidnapping in Syria was ordered released on bail Thursday.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot must post $30,000 in bail, wear an ankle monitor and remain in Alberta. He is not permitted to apply for a passport or posses firearms or explosives.

The 34-year-old was charged July 22 with four counts of terrorism over his alleged role in ISIS, which he is accused of joining in 2013 until returning to Canada in 2014.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted on all counts, but the Alberta court ruled he could be released to await his trial. A bail hearing was held in Calgary on Friday.

Borhot was first identified as a possible ISIS member in files smuggled out of Syria, which showed a Calgary man with the same name and birthdate had join the terror group in 2013.

The ISIS files listed him as a fighter.

They also indicated he had left Syria on May 30, 2014 through the Azzaz border crossing. The reason for his departure was listed as, “joining the brothers in Lebanon.”

But it was another six years before the RCMP arrested him over his alleged time in ISIS. Police said the investigation was continuing and could result in further arrests.

Canada considers returning ISIS members one of its top national security threats, but few have been charged, including those captured by Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria.

Borhot has been charged with three counts of knowingly participating in the activities of ISIS and committing a crime, kidnapping, for the benefit of a terrorist group.

The RCMP said in a statement Borhot had “enlisted with IS [Islamic State], received training for the purpose of enhancing the ability of IS, knowingly participated or contributed to the activities of the group and knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping at the direction of, or in association with the terrorist group.”

