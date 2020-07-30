Tyler Gamblin’s second-degree murder case put off for another week

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Gamblin made his second appearance in a Saint John courtroom Thursday morning, charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

COVID-19 court procedures saw Judge Kelly Ann Winchester call Gamblin in prison, where he remains in custody after being captured in the Woodstock, N.B., on a Canada-wide warrant.

Gamblin told the judge he still hasn’t been able to get legal aid.

“I’m trying to get my mom and nan to help with that,” he said.

Gamblin is up now. Judge Winchester speaking to him by phone as he remains in jail. Gamblin still needs to get representation. Matters put off for another week. — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) July 30, 2020

The judge referred to a number of outstanding charges Gamblin faces from before the second-degree murder charge was laid. However, she didn’t specify what those were.

The court decided to put over all those charges for another week while Gamblin works to sort out his representation.

Judge Winchester asked if he understood that, to which he replied “kinda.”

Gamblin is expected back in court on Aug. 6 for a bail hearing.