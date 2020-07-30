Menu

Crime

Tyler Gamblin’s second-degree murder case put off for another week

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 11:24 am
RCMP say Tyler Gamblin, 20, has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Gallant in early July 2020. New Brunswick RCMP

Tyler Gamblin made his second appearance in a Saint John courtroom Thursday morning, charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

COVID-19 court procedures saw Judge Kelly Ann Winchester call Gamblin in prison, where he remains in custody after being captured in the Woodstock, N.B., on a Canada-wide warrant.

READ MORE: Saint John man charged with murder of Nathan Gallant appears in court

Gamblin told the judge he still hasn’t been able to get legal aid.

“I’m trying to get my mom and nan to help with that,” he said.

The judge referred to a number of outstanding charges Gamblin faces from before the second-degree murder charge was laid. However, she didn’t specify what those were.

The court decided to put over all those charges for another week while Gamblin works to sort out his representation.

Judge Winchester asked if he understood that, to which he replied “kinda.”

Gamblin is expected back in court on Aug. 6 for a bail hearing.

