Crime

Saint John man charged with murder of Nathan Gallant appears in court

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 10:45 am
Tyler Gamblin is charged with 2nd-degree murder.
Tyler Gamblin is charged with 2nd-degree murder. New Brunswick RCMP

A 20-year-old charged with second-degree murder made his first appearance in a Saint John courtroom Friday morning.

Tyler Gamblin is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

Gamblin was arrested with two other people in the Woodstock area Thursday, just over one week after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for him.

Appearing in person, Gamblin was mostly silent, giving a short affirmative response when asked if he understood the murder charge.

The matter was set over to July 30 while Gamblin acquires legal representation.

Judge David Walker made mention of other charges placed against Gamblin, also put over until his next court appearance, but did not specify what those were.

Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect
Remanded into custody, Gamblin shouted, “I love you, mom,” as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Two individuals in the courtroom cursed at him before they were removed.

