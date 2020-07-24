Saint John man charged with murder of Nathan Gallant appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old charged with second-degree murder made his first appearance in a Saint John courtroom Friday morning.

Tyler Gamblin is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

Gamblin was arrested with two other people in the Woodstock area Thursday, just over one week after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for him.

Appearing in person, Gamblin was mostly silent, giving a short affirmative response when asked if he understood the murder charge.

The matter was set over to July 30 while Gamblin acquires legal representation.

Judge David Walker made mention of other charges placed against Gamblin, also put over until his next court appearance, but did not specify what those were.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect

Remanded into custody, Gamblin shouted, “I love you, mom,” as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Two individuals in the courtroom cursed at him before they were removed.