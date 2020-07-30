Menu

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Waterloo stabbing: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 10:45 am
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the overnight stabbing.
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the overnight stabbing.

A man was taken to an out-of-town hospital after being stabbed several times at a residence in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing.

They say the incident occurred at an apartment building on Columbia Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

They say investigators are working to track down the suspect who has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

