Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Waterloo stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was taken to an out-of-town hospital after being stabbed several times at a residence in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing.

They say the incident occurred at an apartment building on Columbia Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

Read more: 3 Kitchener teens charged after violent robbery in Brantford

They say investigators are working to track down the suspect who has been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.