1 dead after apartment fire in Hagersville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an apartment fire in Hagersville, Ont., after a body was found inside a unit on Main Street North.

Investigators say the fire started sometime before 9 p.m. on Wednesday after witnesses called 911.

After flames were put out by Haldimand County Fire Services, crews found a body inside the apartment.

No other occupants were discovered in a search.

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been brought in to investigate.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

