Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 dead after apartment fire in Hagersville, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 9:31 am
OPP in Hagersville say they are investigating an apartment fire after a body was found inside the unit on July 29, 2020.
OPP in Hagersville say they are investigating an apartment fire after a body was found inside the unit on July 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an apartment fire in Hagersville, Ont., after a body was found inside a unit on Main Street North.

Investigators say the fire started sometime before 9 p.m. on Wednesday after witnesses called 911.

After flames were put out by Haldimand County Fire Services, crews found a body inside the apartment.

Read more: Firefighters battle massive townhouse complex blaze in Hamilton

No other occupants were discovered in a search.

Trending Stories

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been brought in to investigate.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHagersvilleHaldimand County Fire Servicesapartment fire in hagersvilleapartment fire in haldimand countyfire in haldimand countyfire investigation in hagersville
Flyers
More weekly flyers