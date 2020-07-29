COVID-19: Montreal’s Lachine swimming pools closed after lifeguard tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Three swimming pools and a wading pond for kids in the Montreal borough of Lachine will remain closed until Aug. 5 after a lifeguard at one of the facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

The borough’s three pools and the children’s wading pool in LaSalle Park were closed on July 22 after the lifeguard was diagnosed with the virus. All lifeguards working at the aquatic facilities have been tested and have been asked to isolate until Aug. 5 inclusively.

According to public health, there is no significant risk of contracting the virus for citizens who frequented the pools as the case is believed to be attributed to an external event among lifeguards.

Anyone who frequented the aquatic facilities around that time and who is worried or who has symptoms can call 514 644-4545.

According to the city, the three pools and the children’s wading pond were entirely disinfected on July 24, two days after they all closed.

In a statement, the city offers citizens solutions to cooling off during the summer heat at one of the four public pools in the neighboring borough of LaSalle, as well as the various water features at the Carignan, Dixie, LaSalle and Kirkland Parks in Lachine.

An interactive map of all public swimming pools, water games and air-conditioned public spaces in the city is available here.