Health

COVID-19 outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU declared over

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 1:46 pm
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at St. Paul’s Hosptial NICU
At least one case of covid-19 has been confirmed in the neonatal intensive care unit at Vancouver’s St, Paul's hospital. The NICU is for babies who need intensive nursing observation and care. Jennifer Palma has the latest details on the outbreak.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over, and the main unit is open again.

On Wednesday, Providence Health Care said hospital staff took several actions after the outbreak was declared on July 16, including isolating cases and potential contacts, disinfecting, and monitoring of infection, prevention, and control practices.

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU

There was never any risk to patients elsewhere at the hospital, the news release said.

Any parents visiting their babies are now required to wear a mask and sign a visitor log.

The maternity ward was never part of the outbreak and has remained open.

