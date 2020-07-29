COVID-19 outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU declared over

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over, and the main unit is open again.

On Wednesday, Providence Health Care said hospital staff took several actions after the outbreak was declared on July 16, including isolating cases and potential contacts, disinfecting, and monitoring of infection, prevention, and control practices.

There was never any risk to patients elsewhere at the hospital, the news release said.

Any parents visiting their babies are now required to wear a mask and sign a visitor log.

The maternity ward was never part of the outbreak and has remained open.

