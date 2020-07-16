Menu

Health

COVID-19 confirmed at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 11:24 pm
Ambulance crews are seen on standby in this undated file photo of Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital.
Ambulance crews are seen on standby in this undated file photo of Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital. Simon Little / Global News

COVID-19 has been confirmed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital.

St. Paul’s NICU is for babies who need intensive nursing observation and care.

Vancouver Coastal Health’s (VCH) latest Facility Outbreak Bulletin, posted just after 3:30 p.m., lists the unit and says restrictions were imposed Thursday.

Read more: 27 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Kelowna, B.C., exposures

It’s unclear whether the outbreak refers to one or more cases, or whether it involves patients or staff.

Previous outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities have been declared over single cases.

Read more: Nurses’ union raises concerns over COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

A spokesperson for Providence Healthcare, which operates the hospital, confirmed the outbreak but referred questions to VCH’s public health officer.

Global News has requested more information from VCH.

More to come…

Coronavirus outbreak: Pregnancy in the time of pandemic
