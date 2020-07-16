COVID-19 confirmed at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has been confirmed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital.

St. Paul’s NICU is for babies who need intensive nursing observation and care.

Vancouver Coastal Health’s (VCH) latest Facility Outbreak Bulletin, posted just after 3:30 p.m., lists the unit and says restrictions were imposed Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the outbreak refers to one or more cases, or whether it involves patients or staff.

Previous outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities have been declared over single cases.

A spokesperson for Providence Healthcare, which operates the hospital, confirmed the outbreak but referred questions to VCH’s public health officer.

Global News has requested more information from VCH.

More to come…

