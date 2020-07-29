Menu

Crime

CBSA seizes $33M of suspected cocaine from vessel in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Officers from CBSA Halifax Marine Operations pictured with approximately 270 kg of suspected cocaine, seized from a vessel in Halifax, NS on July 18, 2020.
Officers from CBSA Halifax Marine Operations pictured with approximately 270 kg of suspected cocaine, seized from a vessel in Halifax, NS on July 18, 2020. Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Wednesday the seizure of 270 kg of suspected cocaine on board a vessel attempting to dock at a yacht club in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

On July 17, the CBSA said in a statement that the vessel, originating from the Caribbean, had failed to report to the CBSA upon entry to Canada.

“This prompted an investigation,” the agency said.

According to CBSA, officers intercepted the vessel on July 18 and upon examination, officers discovered approximately 270 kg of suspected cocaine concealed in various areas of the boat.

The CBSA said it has estimated this seizure to be valued at approximately $33.8 million.

The agency said the two individuals on the vessel were arrested and turned over to the RCMP, along with the suspected drugs.

