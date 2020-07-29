Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing ‘friend’ in central Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say an overnight altercation between two friends has turned into an attempted murder case in the city’s centre.

Investigators say officers were investigating a disturbance call at an apartment at 123 Bold St., between Caroline and Bay streets, at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police found an unoccupied suite with “signs of a commotion” and a large amount of blood.

Around the same time officers arrived at the home, another set of Hamilton police officers found a man with stab wounds at St. Joseph’s emergency.

The man told doctors and police that he had been stabbed by a friend during an altercation at his apartment at the same address as the disturbance call.

The suspect was also in the same hospital awaiting medical care for minor injuries and was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder, police say.

The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old Hamilton man is facing four charges in all: attempted murder, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-3833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

The stabbing comes just days after the death of a 20-year-old in Binbrook, who may have been a victim of a road rage incident, according to detectives.

It’s believed that alcohol was a factor in that stabbing and that the victim, Brock Beck, was confronted at a party by unknown suspects.

Investigators are still looking for several men who were believed to have been in a white sedan last seen driving northbound on Highway 56 toward Hamilton.

