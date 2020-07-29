Coronavirus: Quebec reports 176 new infections, 0 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 176 new infections of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the provincial total to 59,073 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported its lowest daily increase since March with 76 new cases, solidifying Quebec’s place as the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada.

The daily average of new cases in Quebec for the last seven days stands at 162, according to provincial figures.

Various outbreaks have been reported across the province including at a day camp in Boucherville, on the south shore, where 27 children and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The regional health authority for the Montérégie regions says the outbreak at L’Atelier de Charlot l’escargot began on July 20. The camp will remain closed until Aug. 7

On Tuesday, health authorities in Quebec City Health took over the day-to-day care at a private seniors’ residence following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The takeover happened the same day the province’s minister for seniors Marguerite Blais announced an investigation into the situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons in the city’s Beauport borough.

Despite the various outbreaks across the province, the number of patients requiring hospitalization remains under the 200-mark with a total of 190 — three less than on Tuesday.

Nine patients are in intensive care, for an increase of one.

The death toll remains unchanged at 5,670, as no new fatalities linked to the virus were reported.

Health authorities say 13,119 tests were performed on July 27 — the last day for which numbers are available, bringing that total to 1,186,036.

Quebec reports that 50,886 people have recovered from the illness.

— With files from The Canadian Press

