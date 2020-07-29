Winnipeg police ask for tips about missing woman’s suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who went missing in Winnipeg just over two weeks ago has been found dead, and police are hoping someone can help establish the events leading up to her disappearance.

Danielle Diane Harper, 35, was last seen on July 12 in the 800 block of Main Street.

She was found dead at a home in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue on July 23. Police are considering her death suspicious.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who had contact with Harper in the days leading up to her death and would specifically like to speak with anyone who may have been in touch with her the weekend of July 11 or after.

Harper is described as five feet six inches tall with a heavier build and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue cut-off jean shorts, a beige T-shirt and possibly a baseball cap. She also had a cast on her right leg and had crutches when last seen.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).