Family appeals for help finding man missing from RM of Ste. Anne

The family of a Manitoba man who hasn’t been seen since May is appealing to the public for help tracking him down.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, 47, who goes by Peter, hasn’t been active on social media or been in touch with his family or friends.

Around noon on May 29, Hawkins took a taxi from his home in the RM of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

“We assumed he was going to Winnipeg, then when we didn’t hear from him we checked with the cab company and they told us they had taken him to the Whiteshell,” says Julie Hawkins, Peter’s mother.

“He’s a great guy and we’re really worried about him because he’s just gone missing.”

Surveillance video obtained by Mounties shows Hawkins getting out of a cab at Betula Lake Resort at 4:32 p.m. on May 29.

He’s last seen walking towards a path that leads to the provincial campground.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, 47, has been missing since May. Manitoba RCMP / Handout

“We’re really hoping to hear from someone who may have seen him, had contact with him, maybe talked to him. Maybe (he) even got a ride from them,” Julie says.

“So if anyone was in the park on May 29th, or even a day or two later, they may have seen him.”

Hawkins is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants and had a full, dark beard when he was last seen.

His mother says they do have friends in the area, but no one has heard from him.

“He’s a good man, and I would hope that anyone who has any information will come forward.”

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Online tips can also be submitted here.