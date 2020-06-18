Menu

Nour Ali’s body found after boat capsizes on Lake Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 6:14 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 6:23 pm
Manitoba say the body of missing boater Nour Ali, 42, was found Thursday. The boat he and a group of men were on overturned on Lake Winnipeg Saturday.
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered the body of a man missing since the boat he and others were on capsized on Lake Winnipeg over the weekend.

Nour Ali, 42, a prominent member of Winnipeg’s Syrian-Kurdish community who worked with newcomers, hadn’t been seen since the boat overturned near Belair, Man., on Lake Winnipeg Saturday.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 missing after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

In a tweet, RCMP said Ali’s body was found Thursday at 2:30 p.m. with help from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team.

“We are heartbroken to learn today that our beloved friend, father, and husband Nour Ali was found in the water. We know that so many others are sharing this great loss,” said a family spokesperson in an email to Global News.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the RCMP, and many other volunteers and organizations who continued to tirelessly search for Nour and are supporting our family in many ways during this terrible time.

“We would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the locals who, on Saturday, noticed something was wrong and risked their lives to try and save all of our loved ones”.

Ali’s father, 73-year-old Hamza Ali, also died when the boat capsized. His body was recovered Saturday.

READ MORE: Search continues for missing man on Lake Winnipeg after boat capsized

Three other men, aged 37, 48 and 65, were rescued and taken to hospital.

Police have previously said the men were fishing off the boat when it took on water and capsized.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called to the area around 4:35 p.m. after a number of people on the shore could see the scene and called 911 while others who were in the water came to help.

Rescue teams, along with friends and family, have been searching for Ali since.

RCMP have said strong winds may have contributed to a tragedy.

More to come…

