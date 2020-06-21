RCMP looking for missing man last seen taking a taxi to Whiteshell Provincial Park

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man.
Police say on Saturday Steinbach RCMP received a report of a missing 47-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne.
Officers say Christopher Peter Hawkins, who prefers to go by Peter, was last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the RM of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
1 dead, 1 missing after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg
Hawkins is described as approximately 5’11”, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.
The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments