RCMP looking for missing man last seen taking a taxi to Whiteshell Provincial Park

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man.

Police say on Saturday Steinbach RCMP received a report of a missing 47-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne.

Officers say Christopher Peter Hawkins, who prefers to go by Peter, was last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the RM of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Hawkins is described as approximately 5’11”, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.