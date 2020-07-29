Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest man after ‘attemping to befriend’ young girl in southern Alberta park

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

An Edmonton man is facing charges after allegedly approaching a young girl in a southern Alberta park.

According to RCMP, officers in Brooks were called to the city’s Duke of Sutherland Park at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a suspicious man.

Read more: ‘Be uncomfortable’: Hundreds protest in Brooks for Black Lives Matter movement on rainy day

In a news release, RCMP said it was alleged the man walked up to a six-year-old girl and began speaking with her “in an apparent attempt to befriend her and solicit personal and inappropriate information.”

RCMP said the man and the young girl were not known to each other.

Read more: COVID-19 in Brooks: How a small Alberta city faced one of Canada’s most virulent outbreaks

Officers located a suspect and took him into custody. Police allege the 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He is facing several charges including causing a disturbance.

RCMP haven’t released the suspect’s name as the charges against him haven’t yet been sworn in.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Oct. 7.

