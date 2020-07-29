Encampment occupying Mont-Royal green space a call for action on climate crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Several dozen tents have taken over a green space In the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough for more than a week in the name of climate action.

An environmental occupy movement has set up shop in Place Des-Fleurs-de-Macadam park, on the corner of Mont-Royal Ave and Mentana street.

The demonstration has been ongoing for more than 15 days.

Originally started in early July at Place des Art, the encampment recently moved to the Plateau borough.

The goal of the movement, according to organizers like Djibril Morissette Phan, is to open peaceful dialogue with the public concerning environmental issues.

They are calling on all facets of government, federal, provincial and municipal, to act on what they are calling a climate crisis.

“We specifically are asking for a carbon neutral economy by 2025 and not 2050,” Morissette Phan said. Tweet This

They hope to have their message spread and grow across borders to get concrete action on climate change.

“The idea is to make it as big as possible because we need to change things now,” Morissette Phan said.

Daily seminars are given by speakers on subjects of environmental and economic policies that will benefit green initiatives.

The demonstration is slowly gaining traction with more and more people joining the encampment.

“We might out grow this space.” Tweet This

With more than a dozen tents, only six people spent the night when Global News was on-site Wednesday, but organizers say people come go when they please.

Demonstrators say they are taking very serious precautions when it comes to the current pandemic.

People can be visibly seen wearing masks and respecting social distancing guidelines. They have sanitary stations and hand sanitizer is openly available to everyone who enters the space.

There is no lavatory on-site but Morissette Phan said they have the use of public restrooms, as well as facilities offered by neighbors.

The borough is aware of the encampment and said it is tolerating the peaceful action for now.

In a statement to Global News, the borough said, “We will be keeping a close eye on the situation,” adding they reserve the right to dismantle the camp if proper sanitary measures are not followed.

The borough says it will be placing COVID-19 signage around the space to advise the public to follow regulations.

The borough would not say if formal complaints have been filed with the city.

Organizers, however, say they have no plan on leaving the space any time soon.

“We hope to stay here as long as needed so that other people take action,” Charlotte Doucet said.