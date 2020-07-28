No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday, local total remains at 652

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, resulting in the local total number of cases remaining at 652, including 36 deaths.

Of the health unit’s 652 total cases, 589 people have recovered, while four remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a congregate setting.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,910, including 2,768 deaths.