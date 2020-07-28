Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday, local total remains at 652

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 3:53 pm
Coronavirus: No plan to roll back reopening in Ottawa, announcement coming on Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in areas, like Ottawa, that had progressed to Stage 3 in the province’s reopening plan and said there is not a plan currently to reintroduce restrictions and move the community back to Stage 2.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, resulting in the local total number of cases remaining at 652, including 36 deaths.

Of the health unit’s 652 total cases, 589 people have recovered, while four remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; total cases at 38,910

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a congregate setting.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,910, including 2,768 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford announces fast-tracking of new Ajax long-term care home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers