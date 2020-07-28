Ontario reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; total cases at 38,910

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,910.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,768, as four new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 34,567 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 89 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Ottawa with 25 new cases, Windsor-Essex with 22 new cases and Niagara Region with 13 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Toronto reported only six new cases and Peel Region reported seven more cases. Both regions are still in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

“Locally, 27 of the 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,055 people are male — an increase of 60 cases.

20,563 people are female — an increase of 51 cases.

2,182 people are 19 and under — an increase of 29 cases.

11,853 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 47 cases.

11,727 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 22 cases.

7,111 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 10 cases.

6,029 people are 80 and over — an increase of two cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,086,955 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,334 tests from the previous day. There are 12,919 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 96 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 14 from the previous day), with 31 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 18 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 15 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 16 active cases among long-term care residents and 46 active cases among staff.