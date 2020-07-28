RCMP ask residents north of Drayton Valley to stay inside amid active firearms incident

Send this page to someone via email

Residents near a community hall north of Drayton Valley, Alta., are being told to shelter in place as RCMP investigate an active firearms incident.

In a media release sent shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Drayton Valley RCMP said police had a field contained in the area near the Moon Lake Hall, near Township Road 520 and Highway 22. The area is located about 28 kilometres north of Drayton Valley.

All residents in the area asked to remain in their homes and shelter in place, police said.

“An unfolding incident involving firearms is actively occurring. The police have suspects contained in an area. This is a dynamic situation and an update will be provided when available,” read the media release.

An unfolding incident involving firearms is occurring near Township Road 520 and Highway 22. #DraytonValley RCMP have suspects contained in the area near Moon Lake Hall. All area residents are asked to remain in their homes and shelter in place. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) July 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Drayton Valley is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

More to come…