Crime

RCMP ask residents north of Drayton Valley to stay inside amid active firearms incident

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:32 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. Files

Residents near a community hall north of Drayton Valley, Alta., are being told to shelter in place as RCMP investigate an active firearms incident.

In a media release sent shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Drayton Valley RCMP said police had a field contained in the area near the Moon Lake Hall, near Township Road 520 and Highway 22. The area is located about 28 kilometres north of Drayton Valley.

All residents in the area asked to remain in their homes and shelter in place, police said.

“An unfolding incident involving firearms is actively occurring. The police have suspects contained in an area. This is a dynamic situation and an update will be provided when available,” read the media release.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Drayton Valley is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

More to come…

