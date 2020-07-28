Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 misinformation policy

By Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Posted July 28, 2020 11:51 am
Coronavirus: World Health Organization discontinues use of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 trials
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday it would be discontinuing the use of hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality rates. The WHO said its decision does not affect other studies where those drugs are used for non-hospitalized patients or as a prophylaxis.

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr.’s account for 12 hours because a tweet he had posted violated the social media site’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine. The video was taken down by the social media company for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

Read more: Trump renews claims unproven anti-malaria drug treats COVID-19, challenges Fauci

Trump also retweeted a post late on Monday accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci and Democrats of suppressing the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel coronavirus and included a link to the video, in which the doctors discount the need for face masks amid the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The video was also taken down by Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube after being widely shared.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status

“It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-hydroxychloroquine narrative,” said Andy Surabian, a spokesman for the president’s son, after sharing a screenshot that showed Twitter had temporarily limited some of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s account features.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

“We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours,” a Twitter spokesman told Reuters.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

—Additional reporting by Neha Malara; editing by Bernadette Baum

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpcoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesTwitterDonald Trump Jr.HydroxychloroquineCoronavirus MisinformationCOVID-19 MisinformationDonald Trump Jr Twitter account
Flyers
More weekly flyers