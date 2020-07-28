Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 misinformation policy

Send this page to someone via email

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr.’s account for 12 hours because a tweet he had posted violated the social media site’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine. The video was taken down by the social media company for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

Trump also retweeted a post late on Monday accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci and Democrats of suppressing the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel coronavirus and included a link to the video, in which the doctors discount the need for face masks amid the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The video was also taken down by Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube after being widely shared.

1:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status Coronavirus outbreak: Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as U.S. revokes emergency use status

“It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-hydroxychloroquine narrative,” said Andy Surabian, a spokesman for the president’s son, after sharing a screenshot that showed Twitter had temporarily limited some of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s account features.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours,” a Twitter spokesman told Reuters.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

—Additional reporting by Neha Malara; editing by Bernadette Baum