Crime

Houston man who died in Brockville, Ont., police pursuit wanted for murder

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a Houston, Texas man who died during a police pursuit in Brockville, Ont. Houston police say the man was wanted for murder.
A man who died by falling over a highway overpass during a police pursuit in Brockville, Ont., was wanted on a murder charge in Houston, Texas.

Houston police say Alberto Ayala Guerrero was wanted for killing a Texas woman on July 13.

Saturday morning, Brockville police officers were on patrol on Highway 401 when they say they spotted a person of interest on the North Augusta, Ont., overpass.

Read more: Texas man dies after falling over Hwy. 401 guardrail during police pursuit in Brockville, Ont.

When officers approached the man, police say he fled and then jumped over the guardrail.

Trending Stories

The man landed on the westbound on-ramp of the highway. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Houston police have confirmed that man to be Ayala Guerrero, who is accused of killing 32-year-old Yenisleydi Dominguez.

Houston police say on July 13, Ayala Guerrero assaulted his estranged wife and her brother, who were staying at Dominguez’s apartment. Ayala Guerrero then allegedly shot Dominguez, killing her.

Body of fugitive wanted for first-degree murder of ex-wife found in Etobicoke
Ayala Guerrero ran, according to Houston police, and was believed to be driving a white Kenworth dump truck with no licence plates.Houston police say they believe Ayala Guerrero fled to Brockville in a Honda Civic. It’s still unclear how he crossed the border.The case is currently being investigated by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which confirmed Ayala Guerrero was wanted in Houston, but did not have any information as to how he ended up in Canada.Canada Border Services Agency said they were working on a request for more information about how Ayala Guerrero got into the country.
Brockville Police Houston Police
