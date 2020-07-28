Houston man who died in Brockville, Ont., police pursuit wanted for murder

A man who died by falling over a highway overpass during a police pursuit in Brockville, Ont., was wanted on a murder charge in Houston, Texas.
Houston police say Alberto Ayala Guerrero was wanted for killing a Texas woman on July 13.
Saturday morning, Brockville police officers were on patrol on Highway 401 when they say they spotted a person of interest on the North Augusta, Ont., overpass.
Read more: Texas man dies after falling over Hwy. 401 guardrail during police pursuit in Brockville, Ont.
When officers approached the man, police say he fled and then jumped over the guardrail.
The man landed on the westbound on-ramp of the highway. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Houston police have confirmed that man to be Ayala Guerrero, who is accused of killing 32-year-old Yenisleydi Dominguez.
Houston police say on July 13, Ayala Guerrero assaulted his estranged wife and her brother, who were staying at Dominguez’s apartment. Ayala Guerrero then allegedly shot Dominguez, killing her.
