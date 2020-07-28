Vancouver city council passes motion to ‘de-criminalize poverty’

Vancouver city council’s standing committee on policy and strategic priorities has passed a motion to de-criminalize poverty and support community-led safety initiatives.
Councillor Jean Swanson’s motion was passed unanimously early Monday evening during a virtual meeting.
Council’s next step will be to ask staff to come up with a with a plan, timeline and budget to “de-prioritize policing as a response to mental health, sex work, homelessness, and substance use and to prioritize funding community-led harm reduction.”
Over 200 speakers had voiced their opinions on the matter before council’s vote.
