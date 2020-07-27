Sentencing hearing held for Ottawa man who assaulted Lethbridge senior in her own home

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty to attacking an elderly woman in her Lethbridge home was back in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.

Twenty-one-year-old Adam Hobkirk-Onate was charged in May 2019 and pleaded guilty in April 2020 to aggravated assault, housebreaking to commit a robbery and being disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He admitted to breaking into a 75-year-old woman’s home while she was sleeping and then hiding inside for roughly 18 hours before punching her in the face and beating her with what’s believed to be a bicycle tire. He then stole her car.

Court heard the victim has sold the home she built with her husband because she was so traumatized by the event.

The victim’s sister told the court in a victim impact statement that her sister was beaten beyond recognition and that the entire ordeal has caused trauma and pain for the woman’s family.

Hobkirk-Onate addressed the court and spoke directly to the victim’s family, who was present in court, and said sorry doesn’t come close to how he feels towards the victim and her family.

“I pray and hope the family involved and the attacked, are healing,” he said.

The Crown is asking for a 10- to 12-year prison sentence for the housebreaking to commit a robbery charge, six years served concurrent for the aggravated assault charge and six to 12 months for being disguised.

The defence is asking for time served for the aggravated assault charge plus two years less a day in jail beginning at the time of his sentencing with probation for the remaining charges.

Hobkirk-Onate will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 7.

