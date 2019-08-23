Man accused of assaulting 75-year-old Lethbridge woman deemed fit to stand trial

An Ottawa man accused of assaulting a 75-year-old Lethbridge woman in her home in May has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Adam Hall Hobkirk-Onate appeared via CCTV in a Lethbridge courtroom Friday afternoon.

The judge read a report from Hobkirk-Onate’s psychiatric assessment from the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre, saying that a doctor who assessed him determined that he is indeed fit to stand trail.

According to a news release from Lethbridge Police Service in May, Hobkirk-Onate remained in the woman’s house for a period of 18 hours. When she eventually confronted the him, he allegedly punched the her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then dragged her to the garage and struck her multiple times in the head with a bicycle before leaving in her vehicle.

Hobkirk-Onate is currently being detained in Calgary, but will be transported to Lethbridge where he will review his psychiatric assessment with his lawyer.

His next court date is September 13.