Lethbridge Police investigating assault that left man in critical condition

Lethbridge police are investigating the assault of a 31-year-old man in the city’s north side on Wednesday.

Police said the assault happened on Wednesday just after 8 p.m.

According to officials, the man was found injured and laying on the ground around Mildred Dobbs Blvd. and Lettice Perry Road North.

The victim was rushed to Calgary Foothills Hospital in critical condition. He had suffered a serious head injury but his condition has since been stabilized, according to police and EMS.

On Thursday, police said two men were arrested at a house along Cougar Cove, North, in connection with the assault. However, the men were not charged and have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.