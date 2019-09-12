Lethbridge police raise flag for Chief Davis’ last day

The Lethbridge Police Service held a special flag ceremony Thursday for Chief Rob Davis, who will be leaving Alberta to start a new chapter with the Brantford Police Service in southern Ontario.

Davis has served the Lethbridge community since 2015 and is the 17th chief to command the Lethbridge Police Service in its 117 years of operation.

The flag ceremony is a newer tradition for LPS. Fittingly, Davis introduced it to the service as a sign of respect. It is intended to honour a member on their last day of work for their service to the organization and community.

Davis’ resignation this summer came as a surprise to the community as his contract did not end until 2021. He commented in July that when the opportunity came up to work as a police chief in his home province, he couldn’t pass it up.

Davis said he is looking forward to being closer to his mother, who still lives in the area, and to the place he grew up.

When asked what message he hoped to leave behind, Davis responded by saying “keep the momentum.”

“Listen to the community. The community knows what it needs and is willing to get involved.”