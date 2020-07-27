Canada reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths as global infections rise

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada hovered just below 114,600 on Monday, as the country recorded 415 new cases.

According to provincial and territorial health authorities, 11 more people have also died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Ontario, health authorities reported 119 new cases of the virus on Monday, and said one more person had died.

So far, 2,069,621 tests have been conducted in Ontario and 34,461 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

But health officials said no new deaths related to the virus were recorded.

And provincial health authorities said 50,886 people have recovered from coronavirus infections in Quebec.

Manitoba saw six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of in the province to 400, including 14 that are considered probable.

Health authorities said no new deaths related to the virus were reported, and a total of 319 people have recovered.

So far, 84,967 have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Saskatchewan health authorities said 31 new cases of the virus were identified on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 1,209.

However, health officials said no new deaths associated with the virus were reported.

Since the pandemic began more than 92,700 tests have been conducted in Saskatchewan.

In Alberta, health officials reported 91 new cases of the virus for a total of 10,390.

So far, 8,774 people have recovered from infections.

But health authorities reported eight new deaths, saying seven had occurred in the last four days.

The other death, health officials said, occurred in May.

A total of 651,335 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the province.

In British Columbia, health authorities said 23 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,500.

Health officials said two more people also died of the virus in B.C. since Friday.

Twenty-nine of the total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,043 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia did not report any new cases of the virus on Monday, and health officials said no new deaths had occurred.

The province has seen a total of 1,067 cases and 63 deaths.

So far health officials have conducted 63,399 tests for the virus, and 1,004 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections.

New Brunswick did not report any new cases of the novel coronavirus, or deaths associated with the virus on Monday, either.

Health authorities said 165 people have recovered from the COVID-19 illness and a total of 51,244 tests for the virus have been conducted in the province.

In Newfoundland, no new cases of the virus were reported on Monday. The province’s death toll also remained at three.

Health authorities said a total of 259 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, and that a total of 23,839 have been tested for the virus.

The latest data from Prince Edward Island released on July 24 said the province has seen a total of 36 cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday, health officials said, a total of 34 people have recovered from infections and more than 18,300 people have been tested for the virus.

In the Yukon, health officials said no new COVID-19 infections had been detected, meaning the territory’s total case count remained at 14 on Monday.

So far, 11 people have recovered after falling ill with the virus.

A total of 1,523 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Yukon.

Health authorities in the Northwest Territories said no new cases of the virus had been reported on Monday.

So far, the territory has seen five confirmed cases of the virus. All five cases are considered recovered.

The territory has administered 3,130 tests for the novel coronavirus.

Nunavut still had not confirmed a single case of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

16.3 million cases worldwide

According to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, a total of 16,360,298 have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide.

Since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has claimed 650,918 lives.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday, with 4,276,856 confirmed cases.

So far, COVID-19 has killed 147,303 people in the U.S.