Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin wants everyone to wear a mask to prevent COVID-19 transmission

Send this page to someone via email

As a former nurse, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin says she has a unique understanding when it comes to wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t want to be on a ventilator,” Fortin told Global News on Monday.

And that’s why the mayor is making a public plea when it comes to wearing masks in her community.

“I’d like all residents when they are outdoors or in public buildings to wear masks, as well as visitors,” Fortin said.

2:07 Kelowna will follow provincial guidelines on masks Kelowna will follow provincial guidelines on masks

Fortin says she would like to see masks made mandatory in Peachland because of the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t kid yourself that it’s happening in New York and in Florida and in Ontario and Quebec, it’s happening right here,” Fortin said.

As for people who contend that mandatory masks are an infringement upon their personal rights, Fortin says it’s a matter of public health, not politics.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I can’t believe people are protesting against keeping themselves healthy … but second of all, you are encroaching upon my rights if you are spreading your germs,” Fortin said.

1:38 Masks and face coverings to be mandatory at YLW Masks and face coverings to be mandatory at YLW

At Peachland’s Your Dollar Store with More, sales of hand sanitizer and disinfectant are strong, but face masks sales are extraordinary.

“We sell them everyday,” said Your Dollar Store with More sales clerk Donna Deiaco.

“In the last week or so we have had more sales,” Deiaco said.

Story continues below advertisement

Deiaco points to an almost empty shelf where the store stocks masks.

1:54 Calgary approves mandatory masks for indoor public spaces Calgary approves mandatory masks for indoor public spaces

“This whole side used to be filled with masks, cotton masks, different colours and in the last week we have almost sold out,” Deiaco explained, gesturing to part of the store.

Deiaco then returns to the store till to sell another mask to a woman visiting from Winnipeg.

Gina Kay says she has just misplaced her mask and so was visiting the dollar store to buy a new one.

“To protect everybody else,” Kay said.

2:09 Coronavirus: Masks set to be mandatory at indoor public places in Toronto Coronavirus: Masks set to be mandatory at indoor public places in Toronto

Kay says she has no trouble following Mayor Fortin’s mask request.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a great idea until they figure out a solution to this thing,” Kay said.

That’s exactly the kind of attitude the Peachland mayor is hoping everyone will eventually adopt when it comes to masks.

“Be a Canadian. We help each other, eh?” Fortin said.