1 new case of COVID-19 bring’s Kingston region’s active cases to 4

KFL&A Public Health identified one new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the region’s active case count to four.

Public health says a man in his 20s tested positive for the virus. They say he caught the disease after travelling.

Monday’s new case is not related to any of the three other active cases.

On Friday, public health says a man and a woman, both in their 20s, tested positive for the virus after travelling.

In a YouTube video released Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says the last three cases were all found in young people who travelled, either outside the region or the province, and who attended social gatherings, either parties or cottages.

“What we see in common in this is that they are a younger age group, and that’s being seen across North America now,” Moore said.

Moore said the last three individuals were contacted by other public health units because people at their social gatherings tested positive for the virus.

The three local people were tested and self-isolated immediately, according to Moore. He says the region is still at very low risk for infection.

The other active case is linked to the nail salon outbreak that began in late June. All of the other cases linked to that salon are now resolved.

The region’s total numbers now stand at 109, with 105 cases resolved. There has yet to be a death related to COVID-19 in the region and none of the region’s active cases are in hospital.

