Calgary man wins $6M on Lotto 6/49 bought at northeast Circle K

A Calgary man who won $6 million on a Lotto 6/49 ticket said his windfall was even bigger than he originally thought.

In a news release, Albert Fleury explained he used a ticket checker in a northeast convenience store to see if his ticket for the April 22 draw was a winner, then handed it over to a store clerk for her to double-check it.

“I said ‘$60,000?’ and she said, ‘No…you won six million,’ – and she whispered it, but everyone in the line heard it,” Fleury said. “The people behind me were all pretty happy.”

Fleury bought the winning ticket at the Circle K at 8286 Centre Street N.E. a few days before the draw.

He said he used the same numbers he’s been using for years — a combination of anniversaries and birth dates.

“I actually put my sister’s birth date wrong one time, years ago – but I’ve stuck with the wrong date ever since, for almost 40 years,” he noted.

Fleury says he’ll use his winnings to pay off his house and possibly buy a newer one, pay some bills and help out with his recent retirement.

“We can’t do much travelling now, but that’s something that we’d definitely look to do in the future,” he said.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said Fleury is the sixth Calgarian to claim a lottery prize of a million dollars or more so far in 2020.