Crime

Guelph woman accused of spitting in the face of drive-thru worker

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 11:39 am
Guelph police have charged a 20-year-old after a drive-thru worker was spat on.
Guelph police have charged a 20-year-old after a drive-thru worker was spat on. Guelph police

Guelph police say a 20-year-old woman has been charged with assault for allegedly spitting in the face of a drive-thru worker on Sunday.

In a news release, police said the suspect became frustrated with the wait at a fast-food restaurant on Stone Road at around 2:50 a.m.

Read more: Guelph Uber driver spit on by passenger, police say

She then drove up to the window and yelled at the worker before getting a refund.

Police allege the woman then removed the mask she was wearing, leaned into the window and spat on the worker, hitting her in the face and arms.

The suspect then drove away but police say they were able to track her down and make an arrest.

She was arrested and charged but has since been released with conditions. She will make a court appearance on Nov. 3.

Read more: City of Guelph employee self-isolating after being intentionally coughed on

Guelph has seen a number of people allegedly spat or coughed on during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including retail store workers, an Uber driver and an employee with the City of Guelph.

Police have been asking residents to be patient with workers and have been laying assault charges when it comes to intentionally spitting or coughing on someone.

