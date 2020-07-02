Guelph Uber driver spit on by passenger: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an assault charge could be laid after an Uber driver was spat on by a passenger on Canada Day.

According to a police news release, officers received a 911 call from the driver to report being spat on following an argument with a passenger in the backseat.

It’s unclear where the incident took place.

Masks are mandatory in all Uber vehicles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but police didn’t say if that was what the two were arguing about.

Police said spitting on someone is considered assault under the criminal code.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7193. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

This comes after a Guelph city employee was intentionally coughed on while conducting COVID-19 screening at the Market Square wading pool.