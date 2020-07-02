U.S. Homeland Security leads Guelph police to child pornography suspect

Guelph police say information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security led officers to a suspect in a child pornography investigation.
A search warrant was carried out at a home in the city’s north end on Thursday morning and police say evidence was found to lay charges against a 64-year-old man.
Those charges include possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and printing child pornography.
The accused, who was not named, has been released from custody under strict conditions. He will appear in court on Oct. 16.
In a news release, police said their officers received “an investigation” from Homeland Security before carrying out the search warrant, but no additional details were provided.
