Former Bridgewater police chief convicted of sexual exploitation released on parole

A former police chief in Nova Scotia who was found guilty of sexually exploiting a teen for whom he was a “father figure” has been granted full parole.

In a decision dated July 17, the Parole Board of Canada said it will grant John Collyer, former chief of police of the Bridgewater Police Service, full parole when he becomes eligible on Aug. 3.

Sentenced for sexual exploitation

Collyer was sentenced to 15 months in jail in March after being found guilty of sexual exploitation.

Sexual exploitation involves the sexual touching of a minor by a person in a position of trust or authority. Justice Mona M. Lynch of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court wrote in a 2019 ruling that the victim was well known to Collyer and looked to him as a father figure.

Collyer was the head of the Bridgewater Police Service in 2016 when he groomed a then-17-year-old girl for a sexual relationship and sexually assaulted her in his car in May of that year, according to the ruling.

The woman’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Collyer was off duty at the time of the assault but was placed on administrative leave when the allegations first emerged. He was then suspended from his position as chief of police once he was charged.

The parole board said its decision was based on information on file as documents were not submitted by Collyer or anyone on his behalf.

2:15 Former Bridgewater police chief found guilty of sexually exploiting teen Former Bridgewater police chief found guilty of sexually exploiting teen

It also considered victim impact statements, which describe “the enormous negative impact” of Collyer’s actions, as part of its decision.

The decision reveals that Collyer had no previous criminal history and was in the community for almost three years without “any noted incidents” as he awaited trial.

“The Board believes these to be mitigating to your risk to reoffend but the nature of your current offence is serious and the Board acknowledges the serious harm you have caused to the victim,” the decision reads

Work stress, difficulties with alcohol allowed Collyer to ‘cross the line’: board

In its decision, the board writes that the stress of Collyer’s job, along with “excessive alcohol abuse,” allowed him to “cross the line in terms of (Collyer’s) relationship with the young victim.”

Drinking after work became a normal way to cope with the stress of policing.

Collyer would use alcohol to self-medicate anxiety and stress, the decision reads, and would message the underage victim when he was drinking.

After his arrest, Collyer attended psychological counselling to help with alcohol issues.

Although Collyer has not taken part in any correctional programming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board believes he is engaged in his correctional plan and accepts responsibility for his actions.

“The Board believes that incarceration has served as a deterrent to any future offending.”

No an undue risk to society: board

The board rates Collyer’s level of accountability as medium, while his motivation and reintegration are rated as high.

In its decision, the board writes that Collyer will not present an “undue risk to society.”

It is noted that police in the destination where Collyer is to be released have “expressed concerns” with an early release but did not oppose the release if Collyer’s risk is determined to be manageable.

Collyer hopes to return to the employment he had before his incarceration, but the board notes that he understands that the ongoing pandemic may prevent that from happening.

1:38 John Collyer called messages he sent to teenage girl “inappropriate” John Collyer called messages he sent to teenage girl “inappropriate”

As part of his parole, Collyer is not to consume alcohol and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

He is also required to submit a urinalysis on demand, is not to seek, obtain or continue any employment that involves being in a position of trust or authority over anyone under the age of 18.

He is also required to stay away from females under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by a “responsible adult” who knows of his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor.

Collyer was sentenced to one year of probation after his sentence ends on June 3, 2021.

He has also provided a DNA sample and will be on a national sex offender registry for 20 years.