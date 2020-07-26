Menu

Kelowna country dance bar OK Corral closing after more than 30 years

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 8:05 pm
Kelowna’s iconic OK Corral facing possible bankruptcy
(Aired June 2) It has been a country music institution in Kelowna for 35 years. Live music, live dancing and of course the mechanical bull ride. But the owners of the OK Corral are concerned that if they are not allowed to reopen soon they will be forced into bankruptcy.

Country music enthusiasts may have danced their last line-dance at Kelowna’s fabled OK Corral.

The staple of Kelowna’s nightlife for more than three decades announced it is closing its cabaret “indefinitely” in a social media post on Sunday.

Read more: B.C. tightens bars and nightclubs as new coronavirus cases top 30 again

The announcement comes as provincial rules designed to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic put limits on night life.

Currently, provincial rulesrequire bars and restaurants to block off their dance floors and all customers to be seated.

Since mid-July the OK Corral had been advertising an outdoor social-distanced beer garden with no dancing or mingling.

Read more: Kelowna’s iconic OK Corral facing possible bankruptcy

However, it appears that adapted business was not enough to keep the OK Corral open.

In June, the country dance bar, which at that point had been closed for two months due to the pandemic, said it was facing possible bankruptcy if it didn’t find a way to partially open.

Read more: B.C. nightclubs and bars ordered closed amid coronavirus

The business said its liquor store is still open.

– with files from Shelby Thom and Travis Lowe

