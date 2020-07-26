Kelowna country dance bar OK Corral closing after more than 30 years

Send this page to someone via email

Country music enthusiasts may have danced their last line-dance at Kelowna’s fabled OK Corral.

The staple of Kelowna’s nightlife for more than three decades announced it is closing its cabaret “indefinitely” in a social media post on Sunday.

The announcement comes as provincial rules designed to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic put limits on night life.

Currently, provincial rulesrequire bars and restaurants to block off their dance floors and all customers to be seated.

Since mid-July the OK Corral had been advertising an outdoor social-distanced beer garden with no dancing or mingling.

However, it appears that adapted business was not enough to keep the OK Corral open.

In June, the country dance bar, which at that point had been closed for two months due to the pandemic, said it was facing possible bankruptcy if it didn’t find a way to partially open.

The business said its liquor store is still open.

– with files from Shelby Thom and Travis Lowe